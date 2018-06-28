Summer NAMM 2018: Line 6 bolsters Shuriken Variax range with SR250 guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Following the launch of the Variax Shuriken at NAMM 2017 last year, Line 6 has expanded the range with the new SR250.

The key difference this time around is the more traditional 25.5” scale length, as opposed to the original SR270’s 27” baritone scale.

Otherwise, the SR250 is spec’d as per the original, with Line 6’s Variax HD tech promising immediate access to a host of guitar models and alternate tunings via the twist of a knob.

Custom guitar models and alternate tunings can be saved as presets, while custom instruments and tunings can also be designed and loaded into the guitar using Line 6’s free Workbench HD app.

The Shuriken Variax SR250 is available in Satin Black finish for $2,099, and lands in the US in June and worldwide in August. Head over to Line 6 for more.