NAMM 2017: Line 6 announces baritone scale-length Variax Shuriken

NAMM 2017: Line 6 has unveiled a new baritone Variax model, designed in conjunction with 12 Foot Ninja guitarist Stevic McKay, and pitched at players that occupy the heavy, technical end of the modern metal spectrum.

The Spider V 240HC can also be connected to an external cab, allowing flexibility between rehearsal and live scenarios

The guitar features a brand new body shape and a 27" baritone scale-length, but can be played in any tuning, via the Variax HD internal wizardry. Line 6 insist that this means players can "go far beyond the range of any standard 6, 7 or even 8 string guitar".

In addition, the tech-obsessed guitar firm has announced the latest iteration of its modelling amp range, the Spider V 240HC - a combo amp in the shape of an amp head - that can also be connected to an external cab, allowing flexibility between rehearsal and live scenarios. In addition, the Spider V 240HC can be used as an audio interface and has a selection of 200 amp models.

ANAHEIM, Calif.—January 19, 2017—Line 6, Inc. (Exhibiting in Marriott Grand Ballroom A-D) today introduced the new Variax® Shuriken guitar, co-designed by guitarist Steve "Stevic" MacKay of Twelve Foot Ninja.

Featuring a baritone scale length, advanced Variax HD technology and a bold new body shape, Variax Shuriken delivers unique feel, crisp tone and unmatched versatility for both studio and stage.

"Shuriken guitars can do things no other guitars on the planet can do," said MacKay.

"Variax Shuriken is our first artist-designed instrument, and we were excited to work closely with Stevic to create a truly unique, innovative and modern guitar," said Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. "For heavier or more technical styles of music, Variax Shuriken offers clear and tight tone, as well as unrivaled versatility for any performance scenario."

Featuring a 27" baritone scale length, Variax Shuriken delivers optimized playability for guitarists who perform with heavier strings and lower tunings. The extended scale length provides punchier, more-precise tones and works in conjunction with Variax alternative tunings to let guitarists play in any tuning they wish, no matter the tension and feel of the strings. This allows players to go far beyond the range of any standard 6, 7 or even 8 string guitar.

Like all guitars in the Variax family, Variax Shuriken gives guitarists instant access to a wide range of guitar models and alternate tunings via Variax HD modeling technology. Instrument models and alternate tunings can be accessed with a simple twist of a knob.

Variax Shuriken can be incorporated into any guitar rig but is fully optimized for use with Line 6 modelers and multi-effects, including the Helix™, POD® HD and Firehawk® families. Variax Shuriken is initially available in a limited production run.

Availability

Variax Shuriken will be available early spring.

Line 6 Spider V 240HC Head & Combo Amp

ANAHEIM, Calif.—January 19, 2017—Line 6, Inc. (Exhibiting in Marriott Grand Ballroom A-D) today introduced the Spider® V 240HC guitar head & combo amp, a powerful addition to the Spider V family. It is the first guitar amp head in the world to include an integrated full-range stereo speaker system, enabling it to work stand-alone as a 50-watt practice combo amp or acoustic guitar amp. When connected to the Spider 412 cabinet, Spider V 240HC creates a 240-watt stereo half stack with pristine full-range stereo sound and plenty of power for the stage for all types of guitars. Like other members of the Spider V family, it also features a comprehensive collection of amps, cabs and effects models, as well as a built-in Relay® G10 wireless receiver.

"For almost 20 years, Spider amps have offered guitarists massive tonal options and groundbreaking features that push the bounds of technology," said Marcus Ryle, President, Line 6. "Spider V 240HC continues that legacy of innovation and gives performing guitarists the power and flexibility to play loud on stage or practice more quietly at home, without compromising their tone."

The unique built-in stereo speaker system delivers unmatched versatility. Paired with a 4x12 speaker cabinet, the built-in speakers provide stereo high frequency precision in a massive full-range stage rig. When the gig or rehearsal is over the guitarist can simply unplug the head, take it home and use it stand alone as a recording interface, practice amp or even acoustic guitar amp. Tones created at home naturally translate to the stage. Guitarists can even play back their favorite music through the amp thanks to its full-range stereo speakers. Spider V is also the first amp head to offer a built-in wireless receiver. With the simple addition of a Relay G10T transmitter, guitarists can experience total wireless freedom on stage.

Spider V 240HC is packed with a massive collection of tones, including 200 amps, cabs and effects, over 100 handcrafted presets based on legendary studio setups and artist tones and over ten thousand tones in the cloud via the free Spider V Remote mobile app for iOS and Android™. An intuitive editing interface makes it fast and easy to dial in great tones, with deep editing functionality and control for creating highly customized sounds.

Combining the built-in stereo speaker system with the Spider 412 cabinet creates a powerful stage amp with plenty of power for any performance scenario. The full-range speaker system delivers outstanding sound quality and amazing versatility, and sounds great with both electric and acoustic guitars. The newly updated Spider 412 cabinet is aesthetically matched and optimized for the Spider V 240HC head, but the head will also work with most standard extension cabs.

Spider V 240HC is compatible with the new FBVTM 3 foot controller, allowing full color-coded control of presets, effect bypass, volume/wah and the built-in looper.

Spider V 240HC comes with access to a free download of Cubase® LE music recording software. A USB connection enables guitarists to connect to a computer, tablet or smart phone and record guitar tracks into any recording app, without the need for any additional gear.

Pricing & Availability

The Spider V 240HC head and combo amp and the Spider 412 cabinet will be available March, 2017.