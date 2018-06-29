Summer NAMM 2018: Fender wants you to embrace your inner Voodoo Child with its new Jimi Hendrix accessories line

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Fender has announced a new range of Jimi Hendrix Voodoo Child guitar accessories, including cables and strings, produced in partnership with Authentic Hendrix.

Available in three colours (purple, white and black), the Coiled Cables are recreations of the leads Hendrix used back in the day, but built using modern specs.

So while the end pin plugs, vintage-style pancake ends and oversized barrel are faithful to the original, up-to-date, 95 per cent shielded braiding aims to reduce noise, while a 30ft length makes for increased movement.

The Signature Strings, meanwhile, recreate Hendrix’s heavy-high and light-low gauge setup (.010-.038), and are available in ball-end and bullet-end designs, and promise to be easy to bend.

These new accessories will be available from Summer 2018. Head on over to Fender for more info.