Summer NAMM 2018: Epiphone returns with new Les Paul and Dot electrics, plus updated travel acoustics and ukuleles

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Epiphone is back with a fair few launches this year - it’s good to see the firm shows no sign of slowing down following parent company Gibson’s application for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

New additions include the head-turning Les Paul Tribute ‘Prizm’, tasty Dot Deluxe, a pair of travel acoustics and two new tenor ukuleles, which pay homage to the Les Paul and Hummingbird.

There are a whole load of new finishes, too, and Epiphone has more info on those. For now, here’s the lowdown on those new and updated models…

Les Paul Tribute ‘Prizm’ Plus Outfit

PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone Les Paul Tribute™ PLUS Outfit is the ultimate Les Paul with a combination of custom features at an incredible price. Featuring a AAA Flame Maple veneer top, Gibson USA '57 Classic™ humbuckers w/Push/Pull Series Parallel Switching, Mallory tone capacitors, Switchcraft electronics, Grover™ Locking Machine Heads heads, and a Premium Hard Case.

Epiphone Limited Edition Dot Deluxe

PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone Ltd. Ed. Dot Deluxe honors the immortal ES-335, the thin semi-hollowbody archtop with “Dot” inlays that brought archtop class to the rock ‘n’ roll era. Featuring Alnico Classic™ humbuckers, Grover® Rotomatic Machine Heads, and a Flame Maple Veneer top and body in new Aquamarine and Blueburst color finishes. Available for a limited time only.

CE Coupe

PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone CE Coupe (Nylon String) is an updated version of the legendary “solid body” classical guitar in a reduced body size for easy travel. The CE Coupe features a chambered body for true classical acoustic tone when plugged in thanks to the revolutionary Shadow® Panoramic SH-148-HD pickup system allowing for separate panning and EQ settings for the top three strings and the lower three strings. The preamp also includes both an Aux input (for an MP3 player) and a headphone output.

SST Coupe

PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone SST Coupe (Steel String) is an updated version of the legendary “solid body” steel string acoustic guitar in a reduced body size for easy travel. The SST Coupe features a chambered body for true acoustic tone when plugged in thanks to the revolutionary Shadow®Panoramic SH-148-HD pickup system allowing for separate panning and EQ settings for the top three strings and the lower three strings. The preamp also includes both an Aux input (for an MP3 player) and a headphone output.

Les Paul Ukulele Outfit (Tenor)

PRESS RELEASE: The Epiphone Les Paul® Tenor Acoustic/Electric Ukulele (tuned GCEA) features a Select Spruce Top and Mahogany body in the classic shape of a Les Paul! Includes a Piezo under-saddle pickup and gigbag for easy travel.

Hummingbird Ukulele Outfit (Tenor)

PRESS RELEASE: The Hummingbird Tenor Acoustic/Electric Ukulele (tuned GCEA) features a Solid Sitka Spruce top and Mahogany body with the profile and iconic pickguard of the legendary ‘Hummingbird’ acoustic. Includes a Piezo under-saddle pickup and gigbag for easy travel.