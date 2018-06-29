Summer NAMM 2018: Washburn debuts Michael Sweet Signature Parallaxe V guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Washburn has announced the Michael Sweet Signature Parallaxe V, which teams the Stryper guitarist’s preferred ’80s finish with updated electronics.

The PXV-MS260FRK-D (catchy model designation, that) complements its finish with yellow fretboard inlays and three 7s on the rear.

The guitar’s redesigned mahogany body features a slightly shorter bottom edge, maple neck with ebony fingerboard, Floyd Rose locking tremolo with 34mm brass block and spring silences, Buzz Feiten tuning system and Duncan Designed Blackout humbuckers.

“I was playing these guitars tracking for the new Stryper album, so yes, I really use my own guitars!” says Michael Sweet.

“It’s got the Seymour Duncan Design Blackouts, which are what I use, and they sound fantastic. If my name wasn’t on this guitar, I would still rave about it. It’s fantastic, and it sounds and feels and plays like a much more expensive guitar.”

The Michael Sweet Signature Parallaxe V is available now for $1,783 - head over to Washburn for more.