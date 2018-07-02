Summer NAMM 2018: MXR’s EVH 5150 Chorus headlines Dunlop’s pedal line-up

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Jim Dunlop has unveiled five new pedals for this year’s show, with the MXR EVH 5150 Chorus perhaps the biggest announcement.

Other new stompboxes include some rather awesome-looking I Love Dust-illustrated Carbon Copy and Phase 90 special editions, plus a fully featured Dyna Comp Deluxe and downsized Smalls version of Joe Bonamassa’s Overrated Special.

Here’s the lowdown on all the new pedals - Jim Dunlop has more.

Oh, and before we forget, this isn’t the only big EVH announcement from the show; there’s also the small matter of three black-and-white debut album ‘Eruption’ replicas…

MXR EVH 5150 Chorus

PRESS RELEASE: The EVH 5150 Chorus is based on a legendary chorus unit that Eddie used to add texture and dimension to some of his most classic recordings from the early 1980s.

It has a simple three-knob setup—Volume, Tone, and Intensity—with Input and Output Level pad switches, mono and stereo outputs, and an internal True/Buffered Bypass switch for modern rig flexibility.

Combine this pedal with the 5150 Overdrive for a huge sound that’s thick and chewy.

MXR I Love Dust Carbon Copy

PRESS RELEASE: This limited edition of the world’s bestselling analog delay comes decked out in the bold, brazen art of the award-winning UK-based design crüe ilovedust.

Go from crisp bathroom slap echoes to epic, Gilmouresque delays with the MXR Carbon Copy Analog Delay.

Featuring 600ms of delay time with optional modulation, and a three-knob layout that controls Delay, Mix, and Regen. In addition, there are two internal trim pots that offer user-adjustable width and rate control of the modulation for even more tonal options.

All done by a completely analog audio path for authentic rich, warm analog delay-made possible only by old-school analog bucket brigade technology. True bypass.

MXR I Love Dust Phase 90

PRESS RELEASE: This limited edition of the classic Phase 90 comes decked out in the bold, brazen art of the award-winning UK-based design crüe ilovedust.

For more than four decades, the MXR Phase 90 has been a mainstay on the pedal boards of millions of players around the globe. This little orange box went on to become the sole icon of its effect category, and countless legendary riffs have benefitted from the sonic qualities of this pedal.

No matter the genre or instrument, the Phase 90 has been there through it all to add its distinctly lush voice to a musician's tone palette.

With the twist of the Rate knob, you can take the Phase 90's warm modulation from subtle, spatial shimmer to all-out high velocity swooshing.

MXR Dyna Comp Deluxe

PRESS RELEASE: The Dyna Comp Deluxe Compressor brings unprecedented control to the most iconic compression sound in the history of effects pedals.

The original Dyna Comp Compressor has always been more than a utilitarian effect—guitar players have used its percussive tonality to enliven their tones for years.

The Dyna Comp Deluxe Compressor’s circuitry and updated control interface delivers that classic sound along with the ability to shape it and season it to your taste.

First, this pedal is built around the same CA3080 “metal can” integrated circuit that’s integral to the vintage performance of the script Dyna Comp Compressor and its quieter operation, greater transparency, and increased dynamic range.

Next, the Clean control lets you blend your unaffected signal with the compressed signal so that you can find the balance that works for you, and the Tone control allows for further refinement of the compressed signal.

Use the Attack switch to toggle between a vintage style slow attack time and a modern style fast attack time. Finally, the familiar Output and Sensitivity knobs control volume level and the length of sustain respectively.

The Dyna Comp Deluxe Compressor gives you all you need to make this classic effect support the sound of your rig, from squishy ’70s compression to the open, transparent “light touch” compression favored by many modern players.

Way Huge Smalls Overrated Special Overdrive

PRESS RELEASE: Designed in conjunction with bluesman Joe Bonamassa, the Way Huge Smalls Overrated Special Overdrive delivers a range of bold, punchy grit.

Jeorge Tripps took an old school Green Rhino OD, hot-rodded it for a more pronounced midrange, and added a Freq control so that you can punch up the low mids.

Volume, Tone, and Drive controls round out a straightforward user interface so you can plug in and get right to it. Run the Overrated Special OD in front of a clean amp for a gritty boost, or slam an already distorted channel for an electrifying surge of gain and sustain worthy of Joe Bonamassa’s searing leads.

Now in a Way Huge Smalls housing, this little box of dirt will find an easy home on your pedalboard.