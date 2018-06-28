Summer NAMM 2018: EVH celebrates 40th anniversary of Van Halen album with 3 oh-so-desirable tribute ‘Eruption’ guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2018: This year marks the 40th anniversary of Van Halen’s landmark self-titled debut, and in celebration, EVH has announced three ultra-desirable tribute ‘Eruption’ guitars: the Super ’78, ’78 Eruption Relic and ’78 Eruption.

For the first time ever, EVH is recreating the ironic guitar as seen on the cover of that very album, and including a period-correct case and case candy to boot.

The ’78 Eruption tribute is as close to my original in sound and feel as humanly possible. I’m incredibly proud of it Eddie Van Halen

“Of all the guitars I’ve ever built, the white and black guitar will always be my favourite because it did all the things I needed a guitar to do, which prior to that guitar did not exist,” says Eddie Van Halen.

“So much changed because of it. I recorded the first album with it and did the first world tour with it. The ’78 Eruption tribute is as close to my original in sound and feel as humanly possible. I’m incredibly proud of it.”

There’s no info on price tags for the three models yet, but with seriously limited availability, we’d wager they’ll be pricey - but for die-hard EVH fans, nothing will come closer to owing that legendary axe.

Read on for the lowdown on the new models, and visit EVH Gear for more info.

Super ’78

PRESS RELEASE: Limited to only eight guitars, the Super ’78 model features all of the original “Eruption” guitar specs, including an ash Strat® body, bolt-on maple neck with oiled back finish, straight 12” radius maple fingerboard with katalox face dots, black side dots and 21 mowed-down jumbo frets, hand-cut black pickguard, EVH Frankenstein™ humbucking bridge pickup, vintage Fender® Stratocaster® bridge with a Kluson® brass block and Schaller® tuning keys.

Its white-with-black-stripes motif paint job has been reliced to match the wear and tear from the band’s first-ever world tour, and is stylishly finished off with distressed eye-screw strap hooks and a 61071 stamped neck plate.

In a true homage to this pivotal period, EVH has also recreated Eddie Van Halen’s original G&G case (with a tour-worn outer treatment and distressed latches) and loaded it up with the very items used by him at the time, such as ’70s-era Fender Super Bullets, Van Halen ’70s tortoiseshell picks, ’78 chain strap and vintage 3-in-One oil can.

This model is also accompanied with an exclusive collector’s booklet, a backstage pass vinyl cloth sticker and several autographed items including a certificate of authenticity, 8”x10” 1978 concert photo of Eddie Van Halen, vinyl copy of Van Halen and a rare original Van Halen Looney Tunes Merrie Melodies red vinyl.

Adding to the value and the once-in-a lifetime collector’s nature of this package, Eddie Van Halen played “Eruption” from Van Halen in its entirety on each guitar and then signed the back of the headstock, which was video recorded for prosperity and will be presented to the instrument’s future owner on an EVH thumb drive.

’78 Eruption Relic

PRESS RELEASE: Limited to only 30 guitars, the ’78 Eruption Relic has also been recreated down to every last nick and scratch and shares all of specs as the Super ’78: ash Strat® body, bolt-on maple neck with oiled back finish, straight 12” radius maple fingerboard with katalox face dots, black side dots and 21 mowed-down jumbo frets, hand-cut black pickguard, EVH Frankenstein humbucking bridge pickup, vintage Fender® Stratocaster® bridge with a Kluson® brass block, Schaller® tuning keys, reliced white-with-black-stripes motif paint job, distressed eye-screw strap hooks and a 61071 stamped neck plate.

The ’78 Eruption Relic comes in a recreated G&G case with reliced handle and latches, and is loaded with ’70s-era Fender Super Bullets strings, Van Halen ’70s tortoiseshell picks, ’78 chain strap and 3-in-One oil can.

This model is also accompanied by an exclusive collector’s booklet, a backstage pass vinyl cloth sticker, 8”x10” 1978 concert photo of Eddie Van Halen, signed certificate of authenticity and autographed vinyl copy of Van Halen.

’78 Eruption

PRESS RELEASE: Limited to a 40-piece run, the ’78 Eruption guitar is as it appeared in its original pristine condition, prior to Van Halen embarking on its first-ever world tour.

It features an ash Strat® body, bolt-on maple neck with oiled back finish, straight 12” radius maple fingerboard with katalox dots, black side dots and 21 jumbo frets, hand-cut black pickguard, EVH Frankenstein humbucking bridge pickup, vintage Fender® Stratocaster® bridge with Kluson® brass block, Schaller® tuning keys, white-with-black-stripes motif paint job, eye-screw strap hooks and a 61071 stamped neck plate.

The ’78 Eruption comes in a recreated G&G case and is loaded with ’70s-era Fender Super Bullets, Van Halen ’70s tortoiseshell picks, ’78 chain strap and 3-in-One oil can.

This model is also accompanied by an exclusive collector’s booklet, backstage pass vinyl cloth sticker, 8”x10” 1978 concert photo of Eddie Van Halen, signed certificate of authenticity and autographed vinyl copy of Van Halen.