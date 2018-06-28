Summer NAMM 2018: D'Angelico's compact Premier Utica acoustic ready to travel

SUMMER NAMM 2018: D'Angelico, the revived New York Luthier with a rapidly expanding roster, has announced Premier Utica, a compact acoustic pitched as 'the ideal travel buddy'.

A 3/4-sized non-cutaway dreadnought, the Utica has a 22.8" scale length and slim C-shape neck, and D'Angelico claims that its newest baby, available with a solid mahogany or spruce top, boasts far more resonance than you'd expect from its compact form, especially in its arched back mahogany configuration.

We don't have pricing information yet, but we'll keep you posted. In the meantime, head over to D'Angelico Guitars for more info.