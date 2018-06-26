Summer NAMM 2018: Hamer debuts new Sunburst and Monaco ‘Special K’ guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Hamer has announced a pair of new guitars: a new version of its Sunburst model, as well as the LP Junior-style Monaco ‘Special K’.

The new Hamer Sunburst SFTF-CS-D is based on the company’s trademark late’-70s models, packing a flamed maple veneer over mahogany body and, of course, a period-correct Sunburst finish.

Elsewhere, there’s a set neck, ebony fingerboard, Hamer humbuckers and a fixed bridge.

The Monaco ‘Special K’ MONKJ-NT-D is based on a custom-shop Hamer model from 2005, and offers a lightweight korina body and neck, plus an ebony fretboard, two soapbar P-90 pickups and a wrap-around Wilkinson bridge.

Both models are available now for $874 apiece - head over to Hamer for more.