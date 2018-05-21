Summer NAMM 2018: Grez announces 28.5”-scale baritone Mendocino guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Northern California’s Grez Guitars has announced a baritone version of its semi-hollowbody design, the Mendocino Baritone.

Based on the Mendocino, which was unveiled at Summer NAMM last year, the Mendocino Baritone packs a 28.5” scale length, as well as a pair of Lollar Goldfoil pickups.

Tonewoods comprise an old growth redwood top and one-piece Honduran mahogany neck and body, plus a Macassar ebony fretboard.

The Mendocino Baritone is available in Black and Natural nitro finishes, with or without a Bigsby vibrato, for $2,800. Head over to Grez Guitars for more info.