Summer NAMM 2018: Fender goes back to black with new California 12-string and bass acoustic guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Fender is filling out the gaps in its California Series of acoustic guitars with a pair of new additions: the Villager 12-string and Kingman Bass.

Both guitars feature a gloss black finish, electric stylings and mid-range price points, which sounds pretty good to us.

In addition, the company has announced left-handed models of the Redondo Player and Newporter Player (£320 apiece). Big southpaw thumbs up.

For now, here’s the info on that new 12-string and bass, straight from The Big F…

Villager 12-String - £435

The 12-String has a modern twist on the historic Villager headstock body shape with an attractive gloss black finish, comfortable cutaway Newporter shape and high-quality Fishman® electronics. With superb playability, distinctive looks and unmistakable Fender vibe, the Villager 12-String is an instrument for a new generation of fearless players.

Kingman Bass - £519

Decked out in an electric-inspired style and reinvigorated with a new body shape that’s modeled after the widely popular Newporter guitar style, the Kingman successfully merges the electric and acoustic categories to stand out within its bass line. It features a gloss black finish, smooth- playing mahogany Jazz Bass® neck and convenient cutaway for easy access to the upper reaches of the fingerboard.