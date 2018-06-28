Summer NAMM 2018: Fender hits the audio trail with pro in-ear monitors and a tweed Bluetooth speaker

Fender is looking to strengthen its position in the in-ear monitor monitor market with the launch of its Pro in-ear monitor range. It’s also offering something for discerning music listeners in the form of the Monterey Tweed Bluetooth speaker.

The monitors are designed to deliver “the most precise, authentic, lifelike and full frequency range,” and promise to be robust enough to stand up to the rigours of live performance. They have a Digital Hybrid Technology housing that’s 3D-printed in Nashville, while interchangeable tips enable you to get the right fit for your lugs.

The IEMs contain what Fender is calling its hybrid driver technology; this utilises low-frequency enhancing dynamic drivers to work in tandem with standard higher-frequency enhancing balanced armatures, the result being a sound that’s said to open up the entire frequency spectrum.

There are five models in the range. These are set to be released in August and are priced as follows:

NINE–(9.25mm Dynamic) - £89.00

NINE-1–(9.25mm Dynamic + 1 BA) - £215.00

TEN-3–(10mm Dynamic + 3 BA) - £699.00

TEN-5–(10mm Dynamic + 5 BA) - £999.00

THIRTEEN-6–(13.6mm Dynamic + 6BA)- £1549.00

Fender has also announced that its Monterey Bluetooth speaker, which was originally released in 2017, will soon be available in a tweed casing. Supportive of both the aptX and ACC codecs, this has an EQ preset switch so that you can shape the sound for your room, while two 5.12-inch woofers and two 1-inch tweeters deliver 120 watts’ worth of sound.

In true Fender style you get a Fender ‘68 custom grille cloth, red jewel light and chicken-and-head style knobs for volume, bass and treble, and you can hook up non-Bluetooth music sources using the 1/8-inch and RCA dual analogue inputs. The Monterey Tweed will be available in October priced at £350.

Find out more about all the products on the Fender website.