Fender launches Bluetooth speakers

Fender has waded into Bluetooth streaming waters with the Newport and Monterey portable speakers.

With names inspired by the Newport and Monterey Pop Festivals, the speakers channel Fender’s classic silverface amp look, boasting a metal grille and volume, bass and treble knobs, plus a blue LED amp jewel light.

The Newport is the smaller of the two, and offers 12 hours of juice via a lithium-ion battery, and delivers a 30W output from two full-range drivers matched to a tweeter.

The Monterey, meanwhile, is powered from an AC source, and boasts an almighty 120W output via two 5.12” woofers and two 1” tweeters, tweaked via an EQ preset switch to shape the sound for the room. 1/8” and RCA inputs are included.

Both speakers feature support for aptX and AAC audio signals, while full telephony and echo cancellation are also onboard, as well as a built-in USB port to charge phones and tablets.

The Newport (£189/$199) and Monterey (£299/$349) are available now - head over to Fender for more info.