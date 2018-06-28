Summer NAMM 2018: Korg releases Pitchclip 2 clip-on guitar tuner

SUMMER NAMM 2018: As well as a host of new Vox amps (see our stories on the AC30S1 and Superbeetle), Korg has announced the Pitchclip 2 clip-on guitar tuner.

Changes this time around include a thinner, larger display; improved low-frequency detection accuracy; a 140% improvement in clip holding power; and 24-hour battery life.

Detection accuracy is +/- 1 cent, as before, and the tuner works with electric and acoustic guitars, basses and ukuleles.

The Pitchclip 2 is available from July 2018 for £13/€15 - but will it rank as one of the best guitar tuners?

Head over to Korg for more.