Summer NAMM 2018: Vox’s new, pedal-friendly AC30S1 is the AC30 you’ve been waiting for

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Vox has announced a contemporary refresh of the AC30, complete with features players have been requesting for years - meet the AC30S1.

The 1x12 AC30S1 is a single-channel design, based on the Top Boost channel of the original AC30, but ditches the multiple inputs, tone cut and tremolo circuit of the original.

Instead, you get a single input, gain and volume controls, and straightforward treble and bass knobs.

Pedalboard users will be pleased to hear that an effects loop is also included, while a digital reverb handles onboard ambience.

Like the original AC30, the AC30S1 is an all-tube design, with two 12AX7 preamp tubes and four EL84 power amp tubes.

With a 1x12 format - utilising a custom Celestion speaker - this new combo weighs in at 24.5kg, as opposed to the original 2x12’s 32.2kg heft. But for players who still long for a multi-speaker sound, there’s an external speaker output around the back, too.

We can’t wait to put this one through its paces - but will it make the grade as one of the best guitar amps available today?

The AC30S1 is available now for £735/€849 - head over to Vox Amps for more info, and don't forget the company's other big release at the show, the Superbeetle.