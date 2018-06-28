Summer NAMM 2018: Balaguer introduces “the offset guitar evolved”, the Espada

SUMMER NAMM 2018: We’ve long been fans of Balaguer’s contemporary takes on traditional offset designs, but its new Espada outline takes the concept further.

Dubbed “the offset guitar evolved”, the Espada promises to pair vintage looks with modern, ergonomic design.

The body shape is slightly smaller than Balaguer’s JM-style Growler, and comes with a 25.5” scale length, 16” fingerboard radius, stainless steel frets and custom-voiced pickups.

All other specs are customisable at Balaguer’s new Online Guitar & Bass Configurators, where the Espada starts at $1,099.