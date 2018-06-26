Summer NAMM 2018: Washburn revives the Idol with 2 new models

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Washburn has brought its Idol single-cut outline out of retirement for two new electric guitars.

The Vintage Sunburst-finished Idol WIT16 VSK-D (catchy name, that) offers USA Duncan Stacked Tele pickups, a burled maple top, ash back, ebony fingerboard and hard-maple neck.

The Idol WIS26 MRK-D, meanwhile, features a Metallic Red Copper finish, with USA ’59/Cust5 Duncan pickups, plus Washburn’s Variable Contour Control, which allows players to sweep through tones between humbucking and single coil.

Both models pack mahogany bodies and necks, plus ebony fingerboards, included gigbags, and the Buzz Feiten tuning system.

The Idol WIT16 VSK-D and WIS26 MRK-D are available later this year for $1,426 each.

We have fond memories of the Idol range, which was first launched back in 1999 - we hope to see a few more affordable offerings in the months to come...