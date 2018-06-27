Summer NAMM 2018: Has G7th just perfected the 12-string guitar capo?

SUMMER NAMM 2018: UK capo genius G7th has announced a potentially winning new approach to 12-string guitar capos, with a patent-pending Compensated String Pad for its Newport and Heritage models.

Two years in the making, G7th’s ridged design allows heavy and octave strings to be fretted with the same pressure, rather than utilising excessive tension like some other 12-string capos.

A flip-lever and adjustment knob - as seen on the Newport range - promises quick and easy tension adjustments.

The Heritage 12-string incarnation also packs the company’s Adaptive Radius Technology, which aims to provide maximum tuning stability with minimum tension required across all 12 strings.

Both Newport ($34.95/£24.95) and Heritage ($139/£129) 12-string capos are available now from G7th.