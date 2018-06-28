Summer NAMM 2018: Morley debuts 3 Custom Shop mini wah pedals for Mark Tremonti, Michael Amott and DJ Ashba

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Following its custom offerings for Steve Vai, George Lynch and Kiko Loureiro last month, Morley has announced three more limited-edition Custom Shop mini wah pedals for Mark Tremonti, Michael Amott and DJ Ashba.

All three feature Morley’s switchless and optical wah operation, with no pots or switches to wear out, plus True Tone buffers, cold-rolled steel chassis and blue LED indicators.

DJ Ashba’s Skeleton Wah packs an internal wah level control and the entire pedal glows in the dark. It’s available from mid-July for $229.

Michael Amott’s, meanwhile, is voiced for heavier tones as per Amott’s role in Arch Enemy, with Morley's MQ2 Inductor, and bears a disconcerting blood-splatter design. That’ll set you back $279 when it lands in August.

Finally, Mark Tremonti’s Power Wah features a boost knob for 20dB of wah boost, and is decked out with artwork from Tremonti’s new album A Dying Machine. It's available exclusively at Fret12 for $279, for a limited time only.

Head over to Morley Pedals for more info.