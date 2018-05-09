Morley reveals mini Custom Shop wah pedals for Steve Vai, George Lynch and Kiko Loureiro

Morley has announced a trio of limited-edition mini Custom Shop wah pedals, the Mini Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2, Mini George Lynch Dragon 2 and the Kiko Loureiro Switchless Wah.

As you’ve no doubt noticed, all three pedals feature head-turning graphics: hand-drawn artwork from Vai; purple-and-yellow tiger stripes from Lynch; and Brazilian artwork and colours from Megadeth man Loureiro.

Features-wise, the Mini Bad Horsie 2 boasts two modes (Bad Horsie and Contour), with controls for wah tone and level; the Mini Dragon 2 also packs two modes (Wah and WOW), plus a Wah Lock feature for Schenker-style cocked wah tones. Kiko’s, meanwhile, is set to his fave sweep and tone.

All three pedals pack Morley’s electro-optical circuit, switchless design, Treadle Glow foot grips, True Tone buffer, cold-rolled steel chassis, LED indicator and Quick Clip battery door.

The Mini Kiko Wah (Street $229), Mini Bad Horsie 2 (Street $239), Mini Dragon 2 (Street $249) are available now - see Morley Pedals for more info.