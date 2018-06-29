Summer NAMM 2018: Line 6 reckons its new Spider V 20 is “the ideal practice amp for any guitarist”

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Line 6 has unveiled the 20-watt Spider V 20, which it’s touting as “the ideal practice amp for any guitarist”.

Colour-coded controls and front-panel buttons promise to provide an intuitive interface, while 16 amp and effect presets (including acoustic and bass) promise to handle any genre.

Each preset features three effects that can be switched in and out via dedicated FX buttons on the front panel.

Other features include a dedicated reverb control, 1/8” headphone output, and tap/tuner button for delay/modulation tap tempo and access to the onboard tuner.

And, of course, the amp hooks up to a Mac, PC or mobile device via the micro-USB port for editing and additional sounds using the Spider V Remote app. It includes a free download of Steinberg’s Cubase LE for recording, too.

If this is anything like the rest of the series, this should be a very versatile combo indeed.

The Spider V 20 is available for $179 in the USA in July, and lands everywhere else in August. For more info, visit Line 6.

That’s not the only Line 6 news from NAMM, either; the company also added the SR250 to the Shuriken Variax range.