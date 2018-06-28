Summer NAMM 2018: Gretsch salutes Malcolm Young with G6131-MY Signature Jet

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Following the release of the stunning Custom Shop Malcolm Young ‘Salute’ Jet back at NAMM 2017, Gretsch has announced a full production run for its tribute to AC/DC’s legendary rhythm player, dubbed the G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet.

Paying homage to Young’s battered Gretsch Jet, ‘The Beast’ - where Young stripped out two of the three pickups and the finish - the G6131-MY features ‘DIY’ pickup routs with simulated screw holes, chrome switch plugs and a single high-output TV Jones Power’Tron pickup.

Elsewhere, there’s a Space-Control bridge with ebony base and ’60s-style tailpiece, while the chambered mahogany body bears a thin-skin satin finish.

The G6131-MY Malcolm Young Signature Jet will be available from October 2018 for £2,749 - see Gretsch Guitars for more.