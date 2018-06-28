Summer NAMM 2018: Massive Unity's new preamp is a Dirty Boy

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Massive Unity has unveiled its new Dirty Boy preamp, powered by proprietary tube amp emulation tech, developed by MU engineer Danny Gomez.

The emulation itself is modelled after an amp built by Alex Saraceno and used by his son, one-time Poison lead guitarist and session ace Blues Saraceno. Audiophilic nepotism aside, Dirty Boy is a full analogue amplifier simulator for line connection, a highly detailed preamp to your amp´s FX LOOP or, in extremis, a tubey booster/overdrive to your amp´s input.

Features

• Powered by T.A.E. (Tube Amp Emulation) technology for a real analogue experience

• 20 dB switchable booster

• Variac simulator

• True Coil Transformer by LAA Custom

• Preamp Output

• Speaker Emulated Output (closed-back w/ 4 x 12 “Greenback”)

• Top-mounted I/O

• Remote switching

Specs

• Input impedance: 1 MOhms.

• Output Impedance: 6.5 KOhms.

• Power supply: 9V external AC-DC adaptor

• Dimensions (mm): 145 x 105 x 74

• Weight: 400gr.

DIRTY BOY by Danny Gomez and Carlo Sorasio and built in Europe by LAA Custom, is available now for 299€ - $352 (RRP).

For more details, see dannygomez.net