Summer NAMM 2018: Charvel debuts SK24, Super Stock 1888 and 2 new Pro-Mod DK24 guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Shred brand supreme Charvel has announced four new guitars for this year’s show, including a pair of new Pro-Mod DK24 models, a signature SK24 for Miss May I guitarist Justin Aufdemkampe and the Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888.

The new Pro-Mods are available in HSS and HSH pickup configurations, and offer a pair of finishes each and Seymour Duncan pickups, while the Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888 recalls Charvel’s classic Model 88.

Aufdemkampe’s signature offering, meanwhile, teams a Fender Texas Special single coil with a Seymour Duncan Distortion humbucker and momentary kill switch.

Pretty tasty offerings all round, we say, especially those fresh DK24 finishes.

Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod SD24 Justin Aufdemkampe

£969

PRESS RELEASE: Charvel® announces the new Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod SD24 from Miss May I guitarist Justin Aufdemkampe.

Miss May I stands at the pinnacle of modern U.S. metalcore, and Charvel is proud to honour the formidably fast, aggressive and melodic fret work of Aufdemkampe with this all-new model bearing his name.

“A buddy of mine convinced me to play pair of Charvel guitars on Warped Tour a while back, and I was hooked.” said Aufdemkampe. “Charvel has the looks and the playability that make them great guitars, as well as the team that backs it. For me it was a no brainer, and I haven’t looked back since.”

Aufdemkampe’s signature SD24 features a classic San Dimas® body fashioned from mahogany that is finished in sultry Trans Red with chrome hardware. The two-piece bolt-on caramelized maple “speed” neck has a graphite reinforcement, angled heel, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel and a silky-smooth hand-rubbed urethane finish, topped by a 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard with comfortable rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets and pearloid dot inlays.

Ferocious tone comes from a special HS pickup configuration combining a Fender® Texas Special single-coil neck pickup with a Seymour Duncan® Distortion SH-6 bridge pickup.

Other premium modern features include a three-way rotary pickup switch, domed volume and tone control knobs, momentary kill switch, Charvel® HT6 string-through-body hardtail bridge, locking tuners and more.

Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM and Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM

£939

PRESS RELEASE: Charvel® introduces the new Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM andPro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM, two stunning instruments designed especially for a new breed of player whose musical vision and versatility is limitless.

After releasing the all-new Pro-Mod DK24 earlier this year, Charvel now expands the line with these upgraded DK24 2PT models.

Both models feature a Dinky™ body, two-piece bolt-on caramelized maple “speed” neck with graphite reinforcement, sculpted heel, heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, Luminlay side dots and a silky-smooth hand-rubbed urethane finish. The 12”-16” compound radius caramelized maple fingerboard features comfortable rolled edges, 24 jumbo frets, pearloid dot inlays and Graph Tech® nut.

Available in Satin Shell Pink or Primer Gray, the Pro-Mod DK24 HSS 2PT CM delivers unbelievably full and versatile tone with an HSS pickup configuration consisting of a Custom Seymour Duncan® Full Shred SH-10B bridge pickup, Seymour Duncan® Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle pickup and Seymour Duncan® Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single coil neck pickup.

Offered in Satin Orange Crush or Matte Army Drab, the Pro-Mod DK24 HSH 2PT CM packs an HSH pickup configuration consisting of a Custom Seymour Duncan® Full Shred SH-10B bridge pickup, Seymour Duncan® Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil middle pickup and Seymour Duncan® Alnico II Pro APH-1N neck pickup.

Other premium features of these models include a five-way blade pickup switch, Stratocaster®-style speed knobs for the volume (with 500K EVH® Bourns® low-friction potentiometer) and no-load tone controls, recessed Gotoh® Custom 510 tremolo bridge, locking tuners, chrome hardware and more.

Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888

£TBC

PRESS RELEASE: Charvel also announces the Limited Edition Super Stock Model 1888, a throwback to the Charvel "Model 88" from the ‘80s with modernized and innovative features.

Its classic Dinky™ body is fashioned from mahogany and features a beautiful Dark Brown Sunburst gloss finish. The one-piece bolt-on maple “speed” neck has graphite reinforcement and a silky-smooth hand-rubbed urethane finish, topped by a 12”-16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with comfortable rolled edges, 22 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays. A licensed Jackson® reverse pointed 6-in-line headstock completes the unique look of this Super Stock axe.

A fantastically full voice comes from an HS pickup configuration consisting of a DiMarzio® Super Distortion DP218 neck pickup and DiMarzio Super Distortion bridge pickup, both with black covers.

Other premium modern features include a three-way blade switch, domed volume and tone control knobs, Floyd Rose® 1000 Series double-locking tremolo bridge system and black hardware.