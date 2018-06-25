Summer NAMM 2018: Joyo debuts super-affordable rechargeable JP-05 pedalboard power supply

SUMMER NAMM 2018: With a swathe of recent releases, rechargeable pedalboard power supplies are finally becoming more commonplace, and now Joyo has got in on the act with one of the most affordable lithium-ion PSUs on the market.

The JP-05 pedalboard power supply offers eight DC outputs and one 5V USB output, with one switchable output capable of handling 9V, 12V or 18V at 100mA.

Four 9V outputs cover 100mA apiece, while three offer 500mA for power-hungry digital pedals.

Strangely, there’s no word on battery life, but we do know that the 7.4V/4,400mAh battery takes around 2.5 hours to charge.

The JP-05 is available now for a sweet $69.99 - head over to Joyo Audio for more info.