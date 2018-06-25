Summer NAMM 2018: Z.Vex channels legendary Sunn Concert Bass amp with Super Duper Concert Bass Mod pedal

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Z.Vex has announced the Super Duper Concert Bass Mod, which promises to capture the sound of the infamous Sunn Concert Bass head in a dual-footswitch pedal.

Utilising a modified Super Duper 2-in-1 circuit, the Concert Bass aims to nail the distinct solid-state distortion and low-end that’s found plenty of fans in the stoner and doom community, especially when used with detuned guitars and basses.

Z.Vex has voiced the input and output capacitors to retain low-end, while transistors give instruments ‘sharp teeth’ while still sounding organic, according to Mr Vex.

The Super Duper Concert Bass Mod is available now for $249. Head over to Z.Vex for more info.