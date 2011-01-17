NAMM 2011: Day Three and Day Four highlights

If Day One and Day Two were an avalanche of new music making gear, then Day Three and Day Four have been the excavation. Yes, we've gone deep. Check out our in-depth video demos of some the show's best new gear releases: Orange TH100 head; M-Audio Venom synth; Korg Kronos workstation keyboard; Jackson Phil Collen Supreme signature electric; Yamaha Club Custom drums; and the Spectrasonics/Bob Moog Foundation OMG-1, to name but a few.
You'll find these, and the rest of our Day Three and Four highlights after the jump. Or if trade show coverage-fatigue has set in already, skip straight to The 10 best music tech products of NAMM 2011 (guitars and drums coming soon) and be done with it.
We'll leave you with what was billed as one of 'NAMM 2011's most exciting and groundbreaking musical experiences': Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Vs guitarist Rob Math in an iPad duel to end them all. See you in Frankfurt!
NAMM 2011 guitar and bass highlights
VIDEO: Orange TH100 demo and DIVO explained
Adrian Emsley puts the new 100-watt head through its paces
VIDEO: Phil Collen unveils his Jackson PC Supreme
Def Leppard's guitarist shreds, talks band plans
VIDEO: Yamaha A-Series electro-acoustic demoed
Fingerstyle master Don Alder does the honours
VIDEO: bass extraordinaire Victor Wooten interviewed
His new Fodera bass, thoughts on fellow players
In pictures: Fender's Telebration anniversary Telecasters
12 limited edition guitars celebrating 60 years of Telecasting
New Yamaha guitars and basses unveiled
APX, CPX, NCX, SG and BB additions for 2011
Zoom G2.1DM Dave Mustaine Signature multi-FX guitar pedal revealed
'Modelled on a sports car's accelerator'
Ashdown unveils 220 Dual Tube bass amps
220W model announced in Anaheim
Dunlop unveils five MXR stompboxes
Distortion, bass compression, Zakk Wylde model and more
NAMM 2011 tech highlights
The 10 best music tech products of NAMM 2011
OMG-1, Cubase 6, Kronos, Tempest, Spark and more
VIDEO: M-Audio Venom synth demo
First ever M-Audio synthesiser revealed by its designer
VIDEO: Korg Kronos Workstation demo
The new feature-packed instrument shows off some of its many tricks
VIDEO: Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess in iPad 'duel'
Keyboard master and guitarist Rob Math go app mad!
VIDEO: Spectrasonics and Bob Moog Foundation OMG-1 in action
The coolest synth at NAMM? Shame we'll (almost definitely) never own one...
Korg announces NanoSeries2 mini controllers
Keyboard, pad controllers and mini mixer revamped
Teenage Engineering OP-1 shipping in eight weeks
$799 price for new portable synth confirmed
AmpliTube Fender app launched
Get Fender tone on your iPhone
Waves announces C6 Multiband Compressor
Plug-in features four crossover and two floating bands
NAMM 2011 drum highlights
VIDEO: Yamaha's new Club Custom drums demoed
Kenny Chesney drummer Sean Paddock rocks out
Meinl FX Pedal features 10 drum and percussion sounds
Control a whole percussion box with your feet!
Sonor Essential Force Series announced
Select Force and Smart Force Series also unveiled
Yamaha launches Steve Jordan drum kits
Vintage-feel kits added to the Club Custom range
Pearl introduces Reference Pure Series drum kits
Going back to the Reference's roots…
Sabian introduces OMNI cymbal
Brand new model designed for Jojo Mayer