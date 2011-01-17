NAMM 2011: Day Three and Day Four highlights

If Day One and Day Two were an avalanche of new music making gear, then Day Three and Day Four have been the excavation. Yes, we've gone deep. Check out our in-depth video demos of some the show's best new gear releases: Orange TH100 head; M-Audio Venom synth; Korg Kronos workstation keyboard; Jackson Phil Collen Supreme signature electric; Yamaha Club Custom drums; and the Spectrasonics/Bob Moog Foundation OMG-1, to name but a few.

You'll find these, and the rest of our Day Three and Four highlights after the jump. Or if trade show coverage-fatigue has set in already, skip straight to The 10 best music tech products of NAMM 2011 (guitars and drums coming soon) and be done with it.

We'll leave you with what was billed as one of 'NAMM 2011's most exciting and groundbreaking musical experiences': Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Vs guitarist Rob Math in an iPad duel to end them all. See you in Frankfurt!

NAMM 2011 guitar and bass highlights

VIDEO: Orange TH100 demo and DIVO explained

Adrian Emsley puts the new 100-watt head through its paces

VIDEO: Phil Collen unveils his Jackson PC Supreme

Def Leppard's guitarist shreds, talks band plans

VIDEO: Yamaha A-Series electro-acoustic demoed

Fingerstyle master Don Alder does the honours

VIDEO: bass extraordinaire Victor Wooten interviewed

His new Fodera bass, thoughts on fellow players

In pictures: Fender's Telebration anniversary Telecasters

12 limited edition guitars celebrating 60 years of Telecasting

New Yamaha guitars and basses unveiled

APX, CPX, NCX, SG and BB additions for 2011

Zoom G2.1DM Dave Mustaine Signature multi-FX guitar pedal revealed

'Modelled on a sports car's accelerator'

Ashdown unveils 220 Dual Tube bass amps

220W model announced in Anaheim

Dunlop unveils five MXR stompboxes

Distortion, bass compression, Zakk Wylde model and more

NAMM 2011 tech highlights

The 10 best music tech products of NAMM 2011

OMG-1, Cubase 6, Kronos, Tempest, Spark and more

VIDEO: M-Audio Venom synth demo

First ever M-Audio synthesiser revealed by its designer

VIDEO: Korg Kronos Workstation demo

The new feature-packed instrument shows off some of its many tricks

VIDEO: Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess in iPad 'duel'

Keyboard master and guitarist Rob Math go app mad!

VIDEO: Spectrasonics and Bob Moog Foundation OMG-1 in action

The coolest synth at NAMM? Shame we'll (almost definitely) never own one...

Korg announces NanoSeries2 mini controllers

Keyboard, pad controllers and mini mixer revamped

Teenage Engineering OP-1 shipping in eight weeks

$799 price for new portable synth confirmed

AmpliTube Fender app launched

Get Fender tone on your iPhone

Waves announces C6 Multiband Compressor

Plug-in features four crossover and two floating bands

NAMM 2011 drum highlights

VIDEO: Yamaha's new Club Custom drums demoed

Kenny Chesney drummer Sean Paddock rocks out

Meinl FX Pedal features 10 drum and percussion sounds

Control a whole percussion box with your feet!

Sonor Essential Force Series announced

Select Force and Smart Force Series also unveiled

Yamaha launches Steve Jordan drum kits

Vintage-feel kits added to the Club Custom range

Pearl introduces Reference Pure Series drum kits

Going back to the Reference's roots…

Sabian introduces OMNI cymbal

Brand new model designed for Jojo Mayer