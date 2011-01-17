The 10 best music tech products of NAMM 2011

NAMM 2011: If you’ve been following our coverage of the 2011 Winter NAMM Show you’ll know that it’s been awash with new hi-tech music making gear. Which is great, obviously, but the sheer volume of releases might have caused you to miss one or two of the big highlights.

Fortunately, we’re here to round up the products that, in MusicRadar’s opinion (and in no particular order), shone brightest in Anaheim last week, starting with the remarkable OMG-1.

Read more: Akai Professional Fire

Ironically, one of the most-talked-about products at NAMM 2011 was an instrument that you’ll never be able to buy. The OMG-1 is a collaborative effort from Spectrasonics’ Eric Persing and The Bob Moog Foundation and comprises a Moog Little Phatty analogue synthesizer, two iPod touches, two Apple iPads, an Akai LPK 25, an Apple Mac mini, Spectrasonics Omnisphere and the brand new Spectrasonics TR app (an Omnisphere touch control app).

The good news? The OMG-1 will be the grand prize in a must-enter competition that The Bob Moog Foundation is running from 15 March.