NAMM 2011 VIDEO: Spectrasonics and Bob Moog Foundation OMG-1 in action

NAMM 2011: Oh. My. God. MusicRadar made it along to the Spectrasonics stand to catch the unveiling of probably the coolest new synth of the show - The OMG-1.

As we reported yesterday, the OMG-1 is a collaboration between Spectrasonics' Eric Persing and the Bob Moog Foundation. This remarkable, decadent-looking instrument features a Moog Little Phatty analogue synthesizer, two iPod touches, two Apple iPads, an Akai LPK 25, an Apple Mac mini, Spectrasonics Omnisphere and the brand new Spectrasonics TR app (an Omnisphere touch control app).

The bad news is that only one OMG-1 is ever going to be made, which will be offered as a prize in a competition that kicks off on 15 March. While most of us will never get our hands on one, this beast of a machine is sure make one lucky person very, very happy. OMG indeed.