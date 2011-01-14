NAMM 2011: Spectrasonics and Bob Moog Foundation unveil the OMG-1

NAMM 2011: A collaboration between Spectrasonics and the Bob Moog Foundation was always going to make headlines, but we never imagined that it would be something quite so gloriously 'Heath Robinson' as the remarkable OMG-1. Designed by Spectrasonics' Eric Persing, this is a one-of-a-kind instrument that combines several hardware and software products into one jaw-dropping whole.

The components are a Moog Little Phatty analogue synthesizer, two iPod touches, two Apple iPads, an Akai LPK 25, an Apple Mac mini, Spectrasonics Omnisphere and the brand new Spectrasonics TR app (an Omnisphere touch control app). These are all integrated into a hand-crafted curly maple cabinet created by American artisan Daniel Auon.

As you can see from the photo, it's a sight to behold, but before you get your chequebook out, we should say that this is strictly a one-off and you can't buy it. However, Eric Persing is donating the OMG-1 to the Bob Moog Foundation, which will be offering it as a prize in a competition that kicks off on 15 March, so if you're very lucky, you might just win it.

Commenting on the announcement of the OMG-1, Eric Persing said: "I'll never forget the first time I played a Minimoog when I was a little kid… it truly changed my life so it's a privilege after all these years to give back to the foundation honouring my hero Bob Moog and keeping the spirit and history of his inventions alive for the next generation. I had a blast designing the OMG-1 with Dan and I can't wait to see who wins it!"