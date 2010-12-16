The best music tech gear of 2010: synths, DAWs, plug-ins and more

Has this year been a vintage one for new hi-tech music-making gear? It’s hard to say; in terms of innovation, it would be easy to argue that the class of 2010 hasn’t quite lived up to some of its predecessors, but equally, many of the products that were released during the past 12 months significantly improved upon those that came before them.

So let’s just settle for saying that 2010 has seen the launches of some terrific new hardware and software products and, taking into account the reviews that have appeared on MusicRadar this year, what follows is (in no particular order) a winners’ gallery that showcases the very best of them. Let’s start with the best software synth.