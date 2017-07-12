Summer NAMM 2017: DigiTech unveils SDRUM, the world’s first intelligent drum machine for guitarists and bassists

SUMMER NAMM 2017: DigiTech has announced the SDRUM, the world’s first intelligent drum machine for guitarists and bassists.

Building on the TRIO’s ‘listen and learn’ format, the SDRUM is programmed by simply scratching across your guitar strings to teach the pedal a kick and snare pattern.

The SDRUM then generates a "professional-sounding" drum beat with embellishments and variations to complement the beat.

Up to 36 different songs can be stored and beats are played from a choice of five different kits spanning different genres.

Players can program up to three different parts and switch between them on the fly for live performances.

The SDRUM is due to arrive later this year for $199.95 - see DigiTech for more.

Features

BeatScratch Technology creates drum patterns by strumming your strings

5 kits and studio quality samples for professional sounding drums

36 song memories

Verse/Chorus/Bridge parts

12 different hats/rides styles

Alternate instruments/voicings

Dedicated Amp and stereo Mixer outputs

Kick/Snare pads for tapping in a beat

External FS3X support

JamSync connectivity for interfacing with JamMan loopers