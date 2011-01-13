NAMM 2011: Korg microPiano is a compact grand

NAMM 2011: PRESS RELEASE: microPIANO - compact and stylish, this grand piano is always at your fingertips.

Features & Highlights

• Evocative and sophisticated grand piano appearance - including opening lid!

• "Natural Touch" mini keyboard is compact and responsive

• Excellent playing feel, suitable for both beginners and for serious performers

• Robust and authentic stereo-sampled grand piano sound

• 61 rich and vibrant sounds in all - organs, electric pianos, accordion, and more;

• 25 "Short Phrase Sounds" play a musical phrase by simply pressing a key

• Built-in speakers and battery power offer "play anywhere" performance

• Three stylish lid color choices: Black, Red, or White

• 40 Demo Songs - automatic playback adds entertainment value

Serious performance and stylish looks

Korg's microPIANO digital piano is charming, conveniently sized, and designed like a grand piano - complete with an opening lid! Small in size, the microPIANO features our expressive 61-key Natural Touch mini-keyboard, carefully designed to provide true playability. The bold, smooth grand piano sound uses the same stereo samples as Korg's flagship digital pianos, generating full-bodied tones with depth and character. This instrument provides pure piano enjoyment.

Stylish and compact, the microPIANO will enhance your living space simply by its presence. Select one of three pleasing lid colors and finishes: chic Black or vivid Red, both with a high-quality mirror finish; or a stylish White.

61 Sounds including 25 Short Phrase Sounds

The microPIANO comes well equipped with 61 vibrant and authentic sounds. Keyboard sounds go beyond the traditional pianos to include electric pianos, harpsichords, accordion, celeste, organs, clavs, toy pianos, and more! Outside of the keyboard family, there are also flutes, strings, harps, bells, and mallet percussion sounds - marimbas, vibes, steel drums, even kalimbas and music boxes!

Of these 61 sounds, 25 are "Short Phrase Sounds" that can automatically generate phrases simply by holding down a key. For example, these include piano sounds that provide a left-hand accompaniment in the lower range, allowing you to play the melody line with your right hand; organ sounds complete with phrases from famous pipe organ compositions; or even accompaniment phrases as often used by hand-cranked barrel organs. Sounds such as toy piano and steel drum offer phrases mimicking the playing techniques unique to those instruments, and can be used as sound effects or as creative ideas. Using these Short Phrase Sounds can allow even the novice player to easily create a satisfying performance.

Entertaining Demo Songs

The microPIANO contains 40 demonstration songs featuring mainly classical compositions. Listen to these as demo songs, or enjoy them as background music in your room, just as you would listen to a CD or MP3 player. The demonstration songs can be played using the pre-assigned sounds, or you can play the same song using a different sound.

Compact, portable and easily enjoyed - alone or with friends!

The compact and lightweight body, together with built-in speakers and the option of battery power, means that your microPIANO can be enjoyed any time, any place; just turn it on and play! Use the headphone jack to practice in private. Take the microPIANO to parties and entertain friends. Use it on a gig or at a live performance. Come back home home and play for the family. Then take the microPIANO back to your room to practice for tomorrow's fun. It's all up to you. In addition, the microPIANO is also an ideal choice for a child's piano practice or as a present.

*Specifications and appearance are subject to change without notice for improvement.

PRICE: £ TBC

AVAILABLE: March 2011

