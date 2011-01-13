NAMM 2011: Nord unveils Stage 2

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Nord Keyboards are proud to announce our new flagship instrument line: the Nord Stage 2 Series.

The Nord Stage 2 represents a stunning new take on the famous Stage series, featuring our latest sound generation technology in each of the piano, organ and synthesiser categories. Inside and out, the Nord Stage 2 represents our current state-of-the-art instrument design for the professional and semi-professional keyboard player.

Inside

The Stage 2 Series contains the latest piano sampling technology from the multi award-winning Nord Piano, including String Resonance, Dynamic Pedal Noise, and a completely user-replaceable sample memory (twice the size of the Stage EX) compatible with the new Nord v5 Piano library.

The Stage 2's Organ section features 3rd generation organ modelling derived from the C2 Organ together with advanced rotary speaker functionality. The Stage 2 has an all-new synthesiser section with the genes of the Nord Wave. Additional tone-generating options, a powerful arpeggiator and, critically, compatibility with the Nord Sample Library. The Stage 2 now has access to the existing library and thanks to the included Nord Sample Manager software users can create their own sample-based programs.

Outside

With a control panel and user interface designed to give immediate access to all key functions as well as instant visibility of current settings, the Nord Stage 2 is designed specifically for the professional performing musician. Single function controls, dedicated piano, organ and synthesiser sections, new Live Mode buttons, all make for exceptional ease-of-use.

In addition, the Stage 2 88- and 76-note versions feature a superb new custom-designed keybed to further increase the instrument's playability. Additional new features include MIDI over USB functionality, monitor input, midi sync. for the global master clock and master clock sync. for LFO, arpeggiator and delay.

The three Stage 2 models, Nord Stage 2 88 (88-note fully-weighted), Nord Stage 2 76 (76-note fully-weighted) and Nord Stage Compact (73-note semi-weighted) are all handbuilt in Stockholm, Sweden, and will be available from February 2011.

Prices are to be confirmed but are likely to see an increase over outgoing Stage EX models.

