NAMM 2011: Korg announces NanoSeries2 mini controllers

NAMM 2011: PRESS RELEASE: Announcing the new nanoSERIES2; three compact and convenient USB-MIDI controller models offering serious features for the computer-based musician

Slim-line controllers combining cutting-edge design and technology

Each of the nanoSERIES2 of ultra-compact and low-profile USB-MIDI controllers will fit perfectly in front of your laptop computer or desktop keyboard, offering impressive control while conserving valuable set-up space. Simply connect a single USB cable, and you've got a music production studio on your desk at home or on the go.

Three models to suit your needs

The nanoKEY2 is equipped with 25 velocity-sensing keys and an advanced design for reliable recording. For entering drum parts, the nanoPAD2 is the top choice. It boasts 16 responsive pads and an X-Y touchpad, just as on the KAOSSILATOR PRO. The nanoKONTROL2 provides knobs, switches, and faders - perfect for controlling any DAW computer based DAW or numerous types of other music production software. Choose one, two or all three nanoSERIES2 controllers, and set up a simple and stylish system that's perfect for your music production needs.

Two stylish colors: Black and White.

Each of the three nanoSERIES2 models is available in your choice of bold Black or bright White. Choose the color that's right for you - match your computer, contrast your console - it all up to you!

An ideal companion for the microKEY

The nanoSERIES2 controllers are the ideal companions for the 37-note, natural-touch Korg microKEY. The latter's dual USB hub ports allow any two nanoSERIES2 controllers to be connected directly to the microKEY to create a customized, expanding control center for a

nanoKEY2 Slim-Line USB Keyboard

Low-profile, 25-key USB-MIDI keyboard, ideal for use with laptop and netbook computers

Advanced-design keybed offers improved accuracy and velocity-sensitive keys.

Sustain button - ideal for entering piano parts!

Accurate, responsive, and great-feeling keybed

The nanoKEY2 features an advanced and up-to-date design. By combining the great-feeling "touch" that Korg has developed for its professional MIDI keyboards and the low-profile "thinness" of recent computer keyboard innovations, the nanoKEY2 provides a superior keyboard response for its class and size. It's designed with ample key width and plenty of space between the keys, reducing the chances of a wrong note. The touch and velocity response have been carefully tuned, as only a manufacturer with Korg's track record and know-how can, ensuring that your expressive performance will be conveyed accurately to your software.

Control buttons provide simple yet versatile control

The Octave Shift buttons - borrowed from Korg's MIDI controllers - allow the overall pitch to be shifted four levels, either UP or DOWN, in octave increments. When used in conjunction with the Key Transpose feature, the nanoKEY2 can access the entire range of the notes in the MIDI spectrum. For enhanced performances, the nanoKEY2 also provides Pitch Bend buttons, a Modulation button, and a Sustain button; one that's indispensible for piano or electric piano performance. For each of these buttons, the on/off switching speed can be specified over four levels (using Korg Kontrol Editor), ensuring smooth changes that are appropriate for your performance.

Korg Kontrol Editor software

The nanoKEY2 works with the "Korg Kontrol Editor" software - available free on the Korg website. Load it into your computer, and use it to make detailed customized settings. Choose from a total of four velocity settings: three velocity curves or fixed velocity; specify the control change messages transmitted by the modulation button and the sustain button.

USB power for an uncluttered setup

Just connect a single USB cable from your computer to the nanoKEY2, and you've got a quick and portable music production system. Power and USB-MIDI data travels down the same wire for a clean, efficient workspace.

PRICE: £ TBC AVAILABLE: May 2011

nanoPAD2 Slim-Line USB Pad Controller

Low-profile pad controller - excellent for playing or entering drum data

Sixteen solid, responsive, and velocity-sensitive trigger pads

Control multiple MIDI parameters via the X-Y Touchpad

Sixteen pads in a compact body

Like all nanoSERIES2 controllers, the nanoPAD2 had to be compact, lightweight and sized to work well with any laptop or desktop computer. In addition, the nanoPAD2 also had to pack in 16 great-feeling and dynamic-sensing pads - as well as leaving room for the X-Y touchpad! The Korg nanoPAD2 does all this and more. In fact, there are four banks of pad assignments, providing a total of 64 pads setups.

Dynamic trigger pads capture all your performance nuances

The sixteen velocity-sensitive pads provide excellent response to your fingertips, and also realistically convey the playing feel to your sequencer or DAW software, ensuring that your drum parts will be full of life. By switching between the four scenes, you can experience 64 different pad assignments.

Create musical phrases using the X-Y touchpad, Touch Scale, and Gate Arp features

The X-Y pad can be used to control multiple synthesizer parameters. In addition, the new "Touch Scale" function lets you intuitively play phrases on the X-Y touchpad, just as on the Kaossilator. You can choose from sixteen different scales, and specify the root key and note range to ensure that your performance stays within your song. The "Gate Arp" function, borrowed from the Kaossilator Pro, transmits note data based on tempo; Tap tempo and tempo sync are supported. Combined with the Touch Scale, the Gate Arp allows you to play tempo-synchronized phrases and rhythms simply by stroking the X-Y pad or playing the pads.

Korg Kontrol Editor software

The nanoPAD2 works with the "Korg Kontrol Editor" software - available free on the Korg website. Load it into your computer, and use it to make detailed customized settings. Choose from a total of four velocity settings: three velocity curves or fixed velocity. You can also specify note numbers, create user scales for the Touch Scale function, assign chords, assign control change messages, and save your settings.

USB power for an uncluttered setup

Just connect a single USB cable from your computer to the nanoPAD2, and you've got a quick and portable music production system. Power and USB-MIDI data travels down the same wire for a clean, efficient workspace.

PRICE: £ TBC AVAILABLE: May 2011

nanoKONTROL2 Slim-Line USB Control Surface

Low-profile, multi-function control surface

New track select and marker advance parameters

Supports numerous software titles including major DAW programs

Convenient, compact control surface, with easy setup for immediate use

In a body proportioned to fit perfectly in front of your laptop computer, the nanoKONTROL2 provides eight channels of the controllers you need to control your music software. The nanoKONTROL2 also features a dedicated transport control section. The buttons have been carefully selected to be useful with your software, ensuring simple and intuitive control. Many software titles - including major DAW programs - are supported, dramatically reducing the need to make complicated connection settings.

Complete control for your DAW or software synthesizer

A knob, fader, and three switches are provided for each of the eight channels, respectively assigned to pan, volume, and solo/mute/record. This arrangement is a real convenience when recording automation for multiple channels. There's also a marker button, making it easy to assign marks at important points in your song for more efficient recording and song production. When using a software synthesizer, you can assign parameters to the desired controllers for easy control. For example you could use the faders to control the ADSR of an envelope generator, and use the knobs to control the filter's cutoff frequency and resonance, etc.

Korg Kontrol Editor software

The nanoKONTROL2 works with the "Korg Kontrol Editor" software - available free on the Korg website. Load it into your computer, and use it to make detailed customized settings. For example, the minimum and maximum values for each control change message can be specified.

USB power for an uncluttered setup

Just connect a single USB cable from your computer to the nanoKONTROL2, and you've got a quick and portable music production system. Power and USB-MIDI data travels down the same wire for a clean, efficient workspace.

PRICE: £ TBC AVAILABLE: May 2011

