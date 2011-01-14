NAMM 2011: Day Two highlights

Oh My God!

It's the second day of the world's biggest music making trade event and the MusicRadar NAMM news feed is running overdrive!

Roland kicks things off with an impressive array of keys, ekits and pedals, while the likes of Blackstar, Peavey and Mesa have more than delivered on the amp front.

Video wise, we've been up close at Steinberg's grand Cubase 6 unveiling and had the pleasure of chatting to legendary rock producer Andy Johns about, among other things, his involvement with the new Albion Amplification venture.

Oh, and if you're wondering what that red monsterabove is, it's a collaboration between Spectrasonics and the Bob Moog Foundation called the OMG-1. 'Oh My God', indeed…

NAMM 2011 guitar and bass highlights

VIDEO: Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin

Legendary rock producer talks guitar sounds

Mesa/Boogie Royal Atlantic RA-100 guitar amp unveiled

All-tube head and combo models announced

VIDEO: Epiphone Robb Flynn Flying V signature guitar

Doctor Epiphone has a nice radio voice

Blackstar launches HT-1 all-tube guitar amp

Available in a 1 x 8" combo or head

Roland GR-55 Guitar Synthesizer unveiled

PCM synthesis and digital instrument modelling combined

Boss unveils RC-30 and RC-3 Loop Station pedals

New pedal-based loop recorders on the way

PRS announces new Studio electric guitar

Versatile maple top available in a wide range of colours

Peavey unveils Composite Acoustics line

New range of carbon fibre acoustic guitars

HardWire introduces HT-6 Polyphonic Tuner

HT-6 capable of tuning six strings simultaneously

Trace Elliot unveils Trace Acoustic amps

Line features three new products

NAMM 2011 tech highlights

VIDEO: Steinberg Cubase 6 revealed

The DAW's new features unveiled on video

Spectrasonics and Bob Moog Foundation unveil the OMG-1

Moog Little Phatty meets Apple iPad and iPod touch

Dave Smith and Roger Linn unleash Tempest analogue drum machine

Legendary hardware designers join forces

Roland unveils V-Piano Grand

New ebony flagship V-Piano

Rob Papen throws Punch drum machine into the ring

Sequencer also included

iZotope and BT Introduce Stutter Edit

Playable effect for live and studio performance

Avid announces M-Audio Torq 2.0 DJ Software

Four decks and updated interface

Spectrasonics announces Omnisphere 1.5

Major update to power synth

NAMM 2011 drum highlights

VIDEO: Pete Lockett on Remo percussion

Percussion icon on Remo's latest releases

Natal launches its first drum kit line

Marshall Amps collaboration unveils full acoustic sets

Roland TD-9K2 and TD-9KX2 V-Drums unleashed

New TD-9 electronic drum kit additions

Roland unveils TD-4K2 and TD-4KX2 compact V-Drums

New entry-level electronic drum kits from Roland

Korg announces Wavedrum Oriental

Percussion instrument designed for Middle Eastern music

Gretsch introduces new Legend snares

Four drum sizes available in new range