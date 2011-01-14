NAMM 2011: Day Two highlights

It's the second day of the world's biggest music making trade event and the MusicRadar NAMM news feed is running overdrive!
Roland kicks things off with an impressive array of keys, ekits and pedals, while the likes of Blackstar, Peavey and Mesa have more than delivered on the amp front.
Video wise, we've been up close at Steinberg's grand Cubase 6 unveiling and had the pleasure of chatting to legendary rock producer Andy Johns about, among other things, his involvement with the new Albion Amplification venture.
Oh, and if you're wondering what that red monsterabove is, it's a collaboration between Spectrasonics and the Bob Moog Foundation called the OMG-1. 'Oh My God', indeed…
NAMM 2011 guitar and bass highlights
VIDEO: Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin
Legendary rock producer talks guitar sounds
Mesa/Boogie Royal Atlantic RA-100 guitar amp unveiled
All-tube head and combo models announced
VIDEO: Epiphone Robb Flynn Flying V signature guitar
Doctor Epiphone has a nice radio voice
Blackstar launches HT-1 all-tube guitar amp
Available in a 1 x 8" combo or head
Roland GR-55 Guitar Synthesizer unveiled
PCM synthesis and digital instrument modelling combined
Boss unveils RC-30 and RC-3 Loop Station pedals
New pedal-based loop recorders on the way
PRS announces new Studio electric guitar
Versatile maple top available in a wide range of colours
Peavey unveils Composite Acoustics line
New range of carbon fibre acoustic guitars
HardWire introduces HT-6 Polyphonic Tuner
HT-6 capable of tuning six strings simultaneously
Trace Elliot unveils Trace Acoustic amps
Line features three new products
NAMM 2011 tech highlights
VIDEO: Steinberg Cubase 6 revealed
The DAW's new features unveiled on video
Spectrasonics and Bob Moog Foundation unveil the OMG-1
Moog Little Phatty meets Apple iPad and iPod touch
Dave Smith and Roger Linn unleash Tempest analogue drum machine
Legendary hardware designers join forces
Roland unveils V-Piano Grand
New ebony flagship V-Piano
Rob Papen throws Punch drum machine into the ring
Sequencer also included
iZotope and BT Introduce Stutter Edit
Playable effect for live and studio performance
Avid announces M-Audio Torq 2.0 DJ Software
Four decks and updated interface
Spectrasonics announces Omnisphere 1.5
Major update to power synth
NAMM 2011 drum highlights
VIDEO: Pete Lockett on Remo percussion
Percussion icon on Remo's latest releases
Natal launches its first drum kit line
Marshall Amps collaboration unveils full acoustic sets
Roland TD-9K2 and TD-9KX2 V-Drums unleashed
New TD-9 electronic drum kit additions
Roland unveils TD-4K2 and TD-4KX2 compact V-Drums
New entry-level electronic drum kits from Roland
Korg announces Wavedrum Oriental
Percussion instrument designed for Middle Eastern music
Gretsch introduces new Legend snares
Four drum sizes available in new range