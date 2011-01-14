NAMM 2011: Rob Papen throws Punch drum machine into the ring

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: With Punch, Rob Papen delivers a brand new speaker busting, body rattling software instrument. Punch delivers synthesized drums in the finest audio quality and with breathtaking features for the contemporary producer.

You can can use synthesis to build your own unique sounding drum-kit, but also your own samples can be loaded into Punch to complete your kit. Your sounds can then be crafted using the stunning features, filters and huge synth power we all know from other RP synthesizers.

Punch has a unique sound but also a built in sequencer, allowing you the user to have multiple patterns at your finger tips. These grooves can be triggered in a live environment to build a song, but are also great for just improvisation and jamming!

Also featured are drum-kits built by famous DJ´s which complete the arsenal of power that is Punch…

Drums Synthesis

2 Bass Drum with 4 different models and 18 built in samples

2 Snare Drum with 2 models and 33 built in samples

2 Open Hihat and 2 Closed Hihat, with 3 models and 12 built in samples

3 Toms with 2 models and 8 built in samples

2 Claps with 3 models, and 13 built in samples

3 User Drum , with5 models and 37 samples

8 Dual Sample slot, each with there own amp / pitch envelopes & filter and filter envelope.

Each drum has it's own 'easy controls', distortion (20 different models) , output destination (to dry or any of the 4 fx/ output channels) , and choke groups.

Each drum can be preview and selected by clicking in the Drum Preview Pad.

Sequencer

Punch has it's own internal sequencer which can play 8 different patterns of up to 16 steps long (4 Grooves & 4 Break patterns) , these having a swing and humanization controls.

Each pattern is composed of 4 tracks, each track having its own drum output.

Each step in each track can have different velocity, panning, pitch , envelope speed & flaming, and each pattern also has two free step values which can be used to modulate controls.

Modulators

Punch has 2 envelopes, 2 LFOs and 8 modulation slots , which allow you to use a wide variety of modulation sources to control Punch'sparameters.

Mixer

The Mixer screen shows the volume & panning of all the controls , plus the fx mix & panning, allows you to easily mix the drum sounds.

Easy Screen

Easy to use sliders allow to alter the main controls on the fly during use.

FX 1 to 4

4 FXs, each with 25 different type of fx (delays, reverbs, chorus , distortions etc), which can arrange in 5 different ways. In the multi-channel version of Punch, these fx are output to the different output channels.

Manager Screen

Full Manager screen, which show you all the presets, banks & presets, allow you to load, save, copy & paste etc them, including the powerful find function.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Time+Space

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter