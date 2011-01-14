NAMM 2011: Boss unveils RC-30 and RC-3 Loop Station pedals

Image 1 of 2 Boss RC-3 Loop Station Image 2 of 2 Boss RC-30 Loop Station

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Boss is proud to announce the RC-30 and RC-3 Loop Station pedals, the latest additions to its industry-leading line-up of pedal-based loop recorders.

Featuring high-powered digital signal processing, stereo operation, and useful new cutting-edge features, these battery-powered loopers are worthy successors to top-selling RC-20XL and RC-2 Loop Station pedals.

Live looping has become an increasingly popular means of creative expression for musicians everywhere, and Loop Station products have played a pivotal role in the rise of this new type of performing. Now, powered by Boss' proprietary ESC2 DSP chip, the RC-30 and RC-3 Loop Stations offer looping musicians the most powerful and best-sounding tools yet for recording and manipulating audio loops live and in the studio.

The RC-30 is housed in Boss' popular Twin Pedal chassis, just like the RC-20XL it replaces. New features include true stereo inputs and outputs, plus up to three hours of onboard stereo recording and loop storage, a marked upgrade to its predecessor's mono I/O and 16 minutes of mono recording. Additionally, the RC-30 has a new dual phrase loop feature which lets users create and play two completely independent stereo loop phrases in perfect sync.

The RC-30 includes a LOOP FX feature which lets users process their loop recordings in real time, plus 99 memories for onboard loop storage and an LED memory indicator. In addition, a USB 2.0 port lets users swap and manage WAV audio loops with a computer.

Other features include a mic input with phantom power, AUX IN jack for connecting a portable music player, and a selection of onboard rhythms, which now include real audio drum loops.

The RC-3 is the RC-30's little brother, housed in a rugged Boss compact pedal chassis. The RC-3 offers all the essential features of the RC-30 in smaller package, including stereo I/O, up to three hours of stereo recording and loop storage, 99 onboard memories, USB 2.0, and built-in rhythms. Users can connect an optional BOSS FS-5U Foot Switch for additional foot control if desired.

