NAMM 2011: Korg announces Wavedrum Oriental synth

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Korg announces the new Wavedrum Oriental Dynamic Percussion Synthesizer, a limited edition version of Korg's popular Wavedrum designed specifically for Middle Eastern music.

The Wavedrum Oriental boasts a massive infusion of popular, unique and accurate percussion sounds, all playable from the Wavedrum's dynamic rim and real drum head surface. Featuring more programs than the original Wavedrum, it offers new, specialised algorithms and samples designed for the percussionist seeking the very highest quality Middle Eastern percussion sounds.

Percussion of the Middle East owes its groove and exotic atmosphere not just to its non-Western music theory and unique performance techniques, but also to the distinctive sound of specific percussion instruments arising from various musical cultures of the area.

New samples featured on the Wavedrum Oriental are dedicated to various instruments such as Darabuka, Danhola, Drinkga, Sagat, Riq, Def, Tar, Bendir and many more. The striking surfaces of these instruments are simple, yet they are able to produce a wide range of timbres. The Wavedrum is distinguished by its revolutionary synthesis technology and by an interface that allows a direct physical method of performance, making it the ideal instrument for replicating and articulating these exacting sounds.

All of the Wavedrum Oriental's new sounds faithfully simulate the distinctive ways in whichtone is affected by subtle nuances in playing technique and the position of the strike on the instrument - the Darabuka with its thin single skin, the Riq with its single skin and jingles and the dual-skinned Bendir, for example.

The number of preset programs has been increased from the original Wavedrum's, and now stands at 150 editable preset programs, with 150 additional locations to store customized programs.

The Wavedrum Oriental's appearance has also been enhanced. The body is a white tone reminiscent of a high-quality Darabukka's ceramic body, complemented by a deep red wine-colour rim.

An ideal instrument for the percussionist seeking a broader range of sounds, the Wavedrum Oriental will deliver performances that are both traditional and creative.

...