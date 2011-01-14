NAMM 2011: Avid announces M-Audio Torq 2.0 DJ Software

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Rebuilt from the ground up by Avid's acclaimed software development teams, Torq 2.0 is a high-performance solution featuring advanced professional features and new flexible workflow options for creative DJ performance and real-time remixing and production. New features in Torq 2.0 include:

· Four virtual decks with EQ, level control, headphone cueing and crossfade—enable customers to play four tracks at once to create unique, complex and dynamic mixes.

· Traq Morph™ technology—patent pending innovation blends music tracks in exciting new ways by intelligently applying audio effects during crossfade.

· Open, flexible workflows—provide DJs with the flexibility to use the software with M-Audio Xponent® and Conectiv® DJ and third-party hardware, or stand-alone without any hardware at all.

· Updated user interface and database—gives users the ability to sort through tens of thousands of tracks, including Apple iTunes Store libraries, to quickly create distinctive mixes.

· 13 built-in effects and VST effect support—enable customers to reinvent sound by stacking up to four simultaneous built-in effects and one VST effect per deck, allowing for up to 20 effects at once.

· Advanced recording options—empower DJs with the ability to capture their entire performance with an integrated performance recorder for distribution or editing. As a result of ReWire, they can also create, mix and record with Pro Tools or third-party DAWs, bringing their DJ performance to the studio environment.

