NAMM 2011: PRS announces new Studio electric guitar

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: PRS's new 22 fret, 25" scale length Studio model electric guitar is a fresh, modern rendition of a traditional single-single-hum guitar set up with the beauty and brightness of a maple top.

The possibilities are vast with PRS's proprietary 57/08 Narrowfield pickups in the middle and bass positions in conjunction with a 57/08 humbucking bridge pickup. Screaming lead tones, crisp rhythm tones and a redesigned 5-way blade switch also enhance the flexibility of this guitar in the studio or on stage.

Other features include mahogany back and neck, V12 finish, rosewood fretboard, "pattern neck" with "pattern thin option," 2011 birds, tremolo or stoptail bridge option, PRS locking tuners, nickel or gold hardware, and redesigned lampshade push/pull volume and tone controls.

Colours: Amber Black, Angry Larry, Black, Black Gold, Black Gold Burst, Black Slate, Charcoal Burst, Evergreen, Faded Blue Burst, Fire Red Burst, Gold Top, Matteo Mist, McCarty Sunburst, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Smoked Orange, Sapphire Smokeburst, Santana Yellow, Scarlet Smokeburst, Smoked Cherry Burst, Vintage Burst

Information taken from official press release, for more visit PRS Guitars

