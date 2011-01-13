NAMM 2011: Gretsch introduces new Legend snares

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Gretsch has had a long history of building beaded brass snare drums dating back to the late 1930s. Gretsch's Legend snare drums continue this tradition with a new model for 2011.

The 1mm center bead brass shell incorporates 45-degree single-flanged edges with 2.3mm triple flanged hoops to produce balanced, bright tones. To enhance the dynamics of the brass sell, all lugs are bridged across the bead. The snares are available in 14x6.5", 14x5.5", 13x6" and 12"x6" sizes. All snares feature 20-strand brass coated snare wires, adjustable throw off/butt plate and Evans coated batter head with Evans hazy snare side head.

With 125 years of fine hand-craftsmanship under their belt, Gretsch Drums is one of the oldest operating drum companies in the United States. World renowned for "That Great Gretsch Sound" and a meticulous commitment to quality, the company produces drums for all levels of players, from the beginning drummer to the discriminating professional. In 2000, Gretsch entered an exclusive worldwide distribution partnership with KMC Music, Inc., paving the way for the company to increase their distribution reach and expand their product offering to include Gretsch products for any level of player.

Through the years, Gretsch's unique tonal quality has won endorsements from some of the industry's most respected artists including Charlie Watts (The Rolling Stones), Phil Collins, Vinnie Colaiuta, Cindy Blackman, Steve Ferrone, Stefanie Eulinberg (Kid Rock), Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) among others. Gretsch's flagship USA Custom and Signature drums are manufactured in Ridgeland, SC.

RRP £202.80 (12x6"); £214.80 (13x6"); £226.80 (14x5.5"); £238.80 (14x6.5)

