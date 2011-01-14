NAMM 2011: Epiphone Robb Flynn Flying V signature guitar (video)

One of TG's first stops at NAMM 2011 was the Epiphone stand. Check out this video of 'Doctor Epiphone' talking us through the new Machine Head frontman Robb Flynn's Flying V signature guitar.

Those of you that have been visiting the site as far back as two days ago will remember the teaser photo of the guitar's headstock that Epiphone revealed earlier this week and that TG (correctly) speculated would be a Robb Flynn signature (image below).

