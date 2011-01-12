NAMM 2011: Epiphone Robb Flynn signature guitar to be unveiled?

epiphone robb flynn

UPDATE: We were right! Check out our First Look video of Doctor Epiphone talking us through the Epiphone Robb Flynn signature Flying V.



They're a crafty bunch at Epiphone. With 24 hours to go before the NAMM Show kicks off in Anaheim, California, rumours are already circulating that Machine Head frontman, Robb Flynn will be getting his own signature guitar.

So far, Epiphone has posted a not-so-cryptic teaser of the new guitar's headstock. Now, we're not ones to jump to conclusions, but the Flying V headstock, skull/heart inlay and the fact that Mr Flynn will be appearing at the show on Friday make this a pretty safe, and equally awesome bet.

Keep checking the TG site for more NAMM 2011 guitar news and for more details of Epiphone products, head to the Epiphone website.