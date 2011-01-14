NAMM 2011: Trace Elliot unveils Trace Acoustic amps

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: British amplifier designer Trace Elliot proudly announces the availability of the full Trace Acoustic® guitar amplifier line.

Over two decades ago, Trace Elliot revolutionised the world of acoustic instrumentation with its original TA™ Series. Trace Elliot brought studio-quality acoustic reproduction to the stage through designs that incorporated very high-impedance (piezo pickup) inputs, notch filters, phantom power, DSP effects and Dynamic Correction™, unique circuitry that reproduces the sparkling top end of an acoustic instrument without relying on high-frequency horns (which can produce harsh, unwanted overtones).

While the influence of Trace Acoustic is still widely felt throughout the industry, today acoustic musicians can experience a new generation of Trace Acoustic models more evolved than their classic forebears, yet still endowed with their original engineering spirit of innovation. Lighter and more powerful than ever, with a wealth of cutting-edge features, the new generation of Trace Acoustic amps again sets the standard for acoustic amplification.

Designed in the UK and produced in the USA, the Trace Acoustic TA Series consists of three models: the TA-300™, TA-200™ and TA-100™. All models feature Trace Elliot's signature Shape circuit and built-in auto-compressor on each channel, as well as customisable DSP effects with parameter and setting adjustment with separate reverbs that can be assigned to each channel.

These versatile new amps include two modes of switchable features for presets and performance variable controls, all of which are also conveniently footswitchable using the supplied six-function foot controller with 25-foot cable. New FET circuitry ensures switching is extremely quiet and not audible during a performance.

In addition, the TA-100 and TA-200 include a rugged, ballistic nylon shoulder bag, so players can carry both their amp and guitar at the same time. The TA-300 includes a high-quality amp cover to protect it during transit.

Trace Acoustic TA Series amplifiers are available now from authorised retailers.

Featured on All Models

Built in auto-compressor on all channels

Signal level LED on all channels

Shape switch for instant EQ'd sound on all channels (footswitchable on Channel 1)

Footswitchable Phase switch on all channels

Effect Parameter and Setting rotary encoders

Allows for separate levels of Reverb to be applied to each channel

Tap tempo (from either front panel or footswitch)

FLS® Feedback Locating System on each band of EQ using LEDs to indicate where feedback is occurring

Master Volume and Mute switch (footswitchable) that mutes all outputs except Tuner Out

Tuner output, Left and Right Preamp Outputs and Power Amp Inputs (to use as effects loop)

Two DI outputs; can be configured as dry Channel 1 and Channel 2 out, or processed Left and Right channels out

Illumination switch for turning front panel lights on or off

Power amp featuring Dynamic Correction

TA-300

Two preamp channels with 300 watts total power output

2 x 5" specially designed neodymium Celestion® speakers and 1 x 12" G12 Century Vintage neodymium Celestion speaker

1/4" jack input with piezo switch for ultra-high impedance input stage on Channel 1

Combination balanced XLR and 1/4" jack input with phantom power switch on Channel 2

Lo-Trim & Hi-Trim rotary controls on Channel 1

Gain & Notch filter rotary controls on both Channels

Channel 1 can also have either Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Tremolo, or various delays including stereo Ping Pong

Six-band graphic EQ

Custom-fitted ballistic nylon protective cover included

TA-200

Two preamp channels with 200 watts stereo total power output

4 x 5" specially designed neodymium Celestion® speakers connected in stereo

1/4" jack input with piezo switch for ultra-high impedance input stage on Channel 1

Combination balanced XLR and 1/4" jack input with phantom power switch on Channel 2

Lo-Trim & Hi-Trim rotary controls on Channel 1

Gain & Notch filter rotary controls on both Channels

Channel 1 can also have either Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Tremolo, or various delays including stereo Ping Pong

Six-band graphic EQ

Custom-fitted ballistic nylon bag included

TA-100

Two preamp channels with 100 watts stereo total power output

2 x 5" specially designed neodymium Celestion® speakers connected in stereo

1/4" jack input with piezo switch for ultra-high impedance input stage on Channel 1

Combination balanced XLR and 1/4" jack input with Phantom power switch on Channel 2

Lo-Trim & Hi-Trim rotary controls on Channel 1

Gain & Notch filter rotary controls on both Channels

Channel 1 can also have either Chorus, Flanger, Phaser, Tremolo, or various delays including stereo Ping Pong

Six-band graphic EQ

Custom-fitted ballistic nylon bag included

