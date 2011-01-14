NAMM 2011: Roland unveils TD-4K2 and TD-4KX2 compact V-Drums

Image 1 of 2 The TD-4KX2 kit Roland TD-4K V-Drums Image 2 of 2 The TD-4K2 kit Roland TD-4K V-Drums

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Roland is proud to introduce two new entry-level electronic drum set s in the V-Drums range: the TD-4K2 and TD-4KX2.

These affordable electronic drum kits feature the playability and sound quality of Roland's industry-leading V-Drums along with unique coach and recording functions, perfect for all kinds of drummers to enjoy and to improve their drumming.

Both kits include the TD-4 Percussion Sound Module, with highlyplayable drum kits that can be easily edited and customised. Ambience effects optimised for drums are also included for a more expressive performance while the Coach and Quick Record/Quick Play functions are ideal for practising, providing drummers with valuable feedback for rapid improvement.

The TD-4KX2 features Roland's patented multi-layer mesh heads for the snare and toms, providing the incredible dynamic feel and sensitivity for which Roland V-Drums are famous.

The new, quieter KD-9 Kick Pad provides extremely accurate triggering and a natural response with a cloth-designed bass drum head, for quick and easy set-up. The new lightweight CY-13R ride (with three-way triggering) and CY-12C crash V-Cymbals both offer a more natural swinging motion and playing feel.

The TD-4K2 also features a mesh head for the snare as well as the improved KD-9 Kick Pad. The TD-4K2 is also expandable with an optional V-Pad or V-Cymbal.

