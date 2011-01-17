NAMM 2011: Dunlop unveils five MXR stompboxes

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: This year we're unveiling the the '78 Custom Badass Distortion, the Bass Compressor, the Noise Clamp, the Analog Chorus and the Wylde Phase.

The '78 Custom Badass Distortion uses a hot-rodded classic distortion circuit for gnarly amp stack tones, perfect for both biting leads and chugging rhythms. The Crunch button expands the dynamic range of the distortion.

The Bass Compressor is based on a classic studio compressor, all stuffed into a stompbox the size of a Phase 90. Constant Headroom Technology keeps your performance clear and clean, and with10 gain-reduction stage LEDs you're sure to see on stage. The Bass Compressor is totally transparent, so you don't have to worry about tone loss.

The Noise Clamp gets rid of hiss and excess noise from your effects loop using side-chaining and reducing gain levels up to 26dB with the Trigger knob. At extreme levels of gain, you are able to maintain definition and clarity; this works especially well with syncopated riffing. Crank it up.

The Analog Chorus is built from all-analog bucket brigade circuitry for organic, fluid texture. This baby allows you to cut High and Low frequencies separately for ultimate control over your tone.

Zakk Wylde uses the Wylde Phase for his legendary blazing solos and leads, most recently heard on Black Label Society's single "Overlord" from their album Order of the Black. We're only making a limited number in 2011!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Dunlop

