NAMM 2011: Waves announces C6 Multiband Compressor

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Waves Audio, a leading provider of digital signal processing solutions, offers the C6 Multiband Compressor.

For years, the Waves C4 has been a favourite of studio engineers the world over, and in live sound, it has become a must-have for front-of-house and monitor engineers. The C6 builds upon its predecessor's functionality, and takes it to the next level.

To create the C6, Waves took all the functions of the C4, and then added two additional floating bands plus a sidechain feature, for one-stop vocal and instrument shaping. The C6 lets users zero in on problem frequencies with surgical precision. With four crossover bands plus two additional floating bands and a flexible sidechain feature, the C6 is an essential solution for vocal and instrument shaping, offering de-essing, de-popping, feedback management and more, giving users all the multiband compression and dynamic equalization they need to control, tame and shape their sound.

The C6 is hugely versatile and will find use among studio, live sound and post production engineers. For mixing and mastering in the studio, the C6 gives users the power to shape any sound, with creative compression, dynamic EQ, flexible sidechaining and more.

For live sound, the C6 provides total control over dynamics and EQ, from feedback management to in-depth vocal shaping. For auto-ducking of music and ambience under speech in a post-production setting, the C6 sidechain lets users carve out just the vocal frequency range, instead of attenuating the entire signal.

Features include:

Internal/external sidechain per band

Individual band Listen mode

Four crossover bands plus two floating bands

Dynamic EQ, compression and expansion

Double precision bit resolution processing

ARC™ Auto Release Control

Up to 24-bit, 192kHz resolution

Mono and Stereo components

Supports TDM, RTAS, Audio Suite, VST, AU

PC- and Mac®-compatible

Acclaimed FOH Engineer and Waves Live Division Product Specialist Ken "Pooch" Van Druten stated, "The ability to have six bands of fully sweepable dynamic EQ on the mix bus makes the C6 an all-important tool for live sound engineers. By itself, it does the work of two or three different plugs that I used to use."

DJ/Electronic Musician Luke Slater added, "I love the C6. Very musical, very intuitive!"

Dave Aude, producer/remixer for the likes of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Beyoncé calls the C6 his "new go-to plugin."

Waves C6 Multiband Compressor is available separately (U.S. MSRP USD 400 Native/800 TDM) and as part of the Waves Mercury bundle. Mercury V7 owners covered by Waves Update Plan receive the C6 at no additional charge.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Waves Audio

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter