NAMM 2011: Yamaha launch Steve Jordan drum kits

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha Drums introduces the Club Custom drum sets at Winter NAMM 2011, a set that combines classic and modern qualities.

This new series, which features a stunning painted lacquer finish that allows the shells to vibrate, mixes a classic vintage-era tone with today's finest craftsmanship. The kits project well in live performance situations, cutting through amplified instruments, and their warm tone and fast decay provide enhanced articulation.

"Vintage drums are in demand these days by younger drummers looking for more 'organic' sounds and by experienced drummers seeking the sounds and looks that they got started with," said Dave Jewell, marketing manager, Yamaha Drums. "Our Club Customs have a warm, old-school tone combined with enough projection to cut through a wall of guitars along with rugged modern hardware to meet the demands of today's drummers."

Club Custom kits feature Kapur shells, an exotic tone wood exclusive to Yamaha, first used on the flagship PHX drum set. The painting technique, also exclusive to Yamaha, helps create finishes never before seen in lacquer.

Steve Jordan, drummer extraordinaire, who has performed with a long list of some of the biggest names in jazz and popular music, including Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones and Bruce Springsteen, helped design the kit's specifications and look.

"A few years ago, when I visited Japan, I requested that Yamaha create a drum set with these qualities and it's exciting to see this new Club Custom kit come out now," said Jordan.

