NAMM 2011: SONOR Smart Force Series introduced

NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The SONOR Smart Force Series - designed especially for beginners at an uncompromisingly attractive price. Extremely interesting for al lup-and-coming rockers, jazz cats, enthusiasts of metal or the blues…or any drummer who's looking for a drum set that is sturdy, yet versatile.

The 9-layer poplar shells of the SONOR Smart Force Sets are full bodied, providing balanced sound with lots of power up front.

The SONOR Smart Force Xtend Series is based on the specificationsof the Smart Force Series, while offering a complete Drum Setup. EachSetup comes with the SONOR Cast B8 Cymbal Set, an additional MiniBoom Stand as well as a Drum Throne - out of the box and ready to play!

The Xtend Drum Sets are designed for beginners and advanced playerstaking their first steps into the drum community. With its attractiveprice, this complete Drum Set is the picture of long-lasting musical pleasure.

Features

9 layers for Bass Drums, Tom Toms, Floor Toms and Snare Drums = 7.2 mm

New light-weight tension lugs with TuneSafe

New designed Double Tom holder

6 spectacular new and sturdy covered Finishes

BlackPowder Shell Hardware with certain Finishes

Pre-configured Sets include a wood Snare Drum

Pre-muffled Bass Drum Heads

Double Braced Hardware

Additional Features Smart Force Xtend Series

17.5" deep Bass Drum size

Each Smart Force Xtend Set comes with:

Additional Mini Boom Stand

Drum Throne

SONOR Cast B8 Cymbal Set

